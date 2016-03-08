Ivan Gazidis reveals AC Milan future plans and targets
24 January at 14:50AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis spoke ahead of Piatek’s press conference today (READ HERE). Leonardo did also attend the press conference (HERE).
“I am happy because we are unveiling our new striker today”, Gazidis said.
“Elliott has invested a lot of money and I want to thank Leonardo and Maldini for the great job they did this season. Today is an important day for our future, we want to build a dream as well as a competitive team”.
“We still don’t know the decisions of Uefa. We didn’t need their ok to sign Piatek. It’s not going to be easy but we want to relaunch AC Milan and bring the club where it belongs. We want to conquer the Champions League and think about a positive future. The reputation of AC Milan is so big around the world. I am in a very big club, a point of reference for the world of football”.
