Ivan Perisic is the man Arsenal want, but not the man they need

News about Arsenal making an approach for Inter star Ivan Perisic yesterday came as surprise to many. Not just because of the fact that Arsenal need a defensive player more than they need an attacking winger, but because of the season Perisic has had and how his stock has fallen in the ongoing campaign.



It has fallen to a point where even nerazzurri fans are happy with letting him go. And that, is essentially because of two reasons. One pertains to how he’s having a below par season, after a glittering World Cup campaign with Croatia. And second, because of his age. He will turn 30 in the upcoming week and many feel he’s past his best. Inter want to avoid Financial Fair Play issues and to stay clear from it, they are looking to sell both Perisic and Antonio Candreva.



Candreva, much like Perisic, isn’t the player he was when he arrived from Lazio. He has fallen out of favor and was very close to a move to Monaco last summer in exchange for Inter’s move for Keita Balde. He hardly plays, having lost the spot ot Matteo Politano and is seen as someone Inter can make do without.



There were substantial reports of Inter having enquired about Yannick Carrasco yesterday and with Keita Balde now having staked his claim as a regular first-choice who has played better than Perisic, it seems smart business on the nerazzurri’s part to offload Perisic to get a better and a younger player in.



Not to deny Perisic’s quality though and not to question if he really has lost the spark. It could be because he’s had his head turned after repeated attempts from Manchester United to sign him. It has happened twice: once in the summer of 2017 and then in the summer of 2018. And any player’s head can be swayed by Manchester United, not just Perisic.



But it will be fair to say that Perisic looks like a shadow of himself this season. He’s cut a tired figure, who’s final pass and the decisiveness around the final third has taken a dent. His work-rate has declined and for a player who used to make well over 1 tackle on an average per game, Perisic has made 0.7 tackles per game this season. His interception rate has reduced too. He has attempted fewer dribbles than any point in his Inter tenure: 0.5 per game. And for a player who thrives on his work-rate and direct dribbling, it is some fall.



Arsenal, on another hand, are more in need of defensive cover than a winger. While they do need a proper winger who can do a better job than Alex Iwobi, but the Gunners have conceded as many goals as 14th placed and relegation threatened Crystal Palace this season. That tally has one more goal than 17th placed Newcastle United, mind you and the Magpies seem in a far worse spot that Palace, as things stand. And that speaks volumes for a club that was ripped to shreds on the counter-attack by Manchester United recently.



Arsenal have scored as many goals as 3rd placed Tottenham, eight goals more than fourth placed Chelsea and two goals more than 6th placed United. It clearly states that the club needs a defensive rock more than a hard-working, direct winger.



Lack of proper wingers has forced Unai Emery to play a 4-4-2 diamond formation sometimes this season and a lot of times, one of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette have had to shuttle out wide.



This being the winter transfer window though, getting one’s top targets is next to impossible. Arsenal know that. They are at a point in their season where they are pushing for top four and looking to win the Europa League. Perisic will be eligible to play for them in the Europa League because of the waiving of the cup-tied rule by UEFA. With Mesut Ozil not a part of Emery’s plans, they sometimes do look a man short around the box. Someone who can change the game when things aren’t going their way. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is close to fitness, but Perisic brings a different thing to the plate.



It is the Croatian’s versatility that Arsenal can make big use of. Of course he can’t play at centre-back, but he can play as a second striker, as a number ten, as a winger on either sides or as a wing-back on either sides. He provides more defensive cover to a full-back than a lot of other wingers in the world because of the work-rate and work-ethic that was induced into him by Jurgen Klopp during their days at Borussia Dortmund. It came in hard ways, but that is where Perisic’s uniqueness now lies.



He will sure be a regular starter for Arsenal- be on the left or on the right. But the profile he has makes one raise question marks. Considering the fact that Arsenal want an initial loan deal makes more sense. If it works out well, he will be roped in on a permanent basis. If he doesn’t, he will go back to the San Siro.



He certainly won’t be the perfect addition to the side. Considering the times and the situation Arsenal are in. A deal will benefit Inter more, especially if they get Yannick Carrasco before AC Milan do. Perhaps, Arsenal will have to make do with Perisic even if he isn’t the man they need, but the man they want.



