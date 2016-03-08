Ivan Perisic: What does the future hold for Nerazzurri man wanted by Arsenal

Inter Milan face a difficult decision with wantaway Ivan Perisic, who was linked with a move to Arsenal in January.The Italian club have two goals to be achieved in the rest of the campaign, to qualify for the next Champions League and to reach the Europa League final and to try to raise a European Cup after nine years.To do this Inter needs to retain all of their best players, among them Ivan Perisic. The impression is that Inter wants to avoid letting the player rot on the bench until June, with the risk of seeing his value decrease. Also, Spalletti does not want to renounce him, for technical and tactical reasons, as the former Borussia Dortmund that has unique characteristics.According to Corriere dello Sport, the players unprofessional attitude in training, has caused some turbulence in the locker room. The Croatian always plays without ever being questioned which inevitably has caused unrest.Also, what happened in January, has created tension from the fans, which was seen on Sunday night against Bologna as they whistled the payer. A situation is one that Inter must treat with caution.

