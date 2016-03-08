Ivan Rakitic has 'verbal agreement' with Inter Milan but Valverde reluctant to let him go

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has already verbally agreed to join Inter, according to Spanish publication AS Sport, but deal is still a long way from being done.They claim that Ernesto Valverde, the Barcelona manager, is attempting to block the move as he still sees the Croatian midfielder as an important part of his future plans at the Nou Camp. Rakitic, formerly of Sevilla, has been left unhappy at Barcelona after the club shelved talks over a new contract for the playmaking midfielder.Inter are reportedly ready to offer Rakitic wages of €6.5m per season until 2022, while at the moment he is currently earning €5.5m per season at the Nou Camp, with his current contract due to expire in 2021.However it is reported that Barcelona’s reluctance to initiate contract talks which they deem as a low priority may push him towards the exit door, regardless of Valverde’s concerns.

