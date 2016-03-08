Alex Iwobi is excited about Unai Emery’s arrival.

​Iwobi scored against the Three Lions in a 2-1 loss, and is coming off a strong season, netting three times and providing six assists for the Gunners.

“[Wenger] has been there for me since I joined the club and has been very inspirational and influential on my career, but I am excited having our new manager next season.

“It has always been my childhood dream [to play for Arsenal]. I have been playing for Arsenal since I was six.

“The fact I am representing them now is like a dream come true. I am always proud to wear the Arsenal colours, and long may it continue.”

Iwobi is considered to be one for the future, and made his professional debut back in 2015 with the North Londoners.