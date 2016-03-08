Izzo's agent in London to talk to Arsenal ahead of potential move
21 June at 14:45Torino centre-back Armando Izzo is apparently close to agreeing a switch to Arsenal, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Italian defender’s agent Paolo Palermo is in London today for talks with the club, ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.
Izzo has been a revelation this season for Walter Mazzarri, and was a big factor in Torino finishing 7th in Serie A. Izzo was a mainstay in the centre of a defence that conceded less than a goal a game last year, and his performances have drawn the attention of Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who is in the hunt for a centre-back.
Arsenal have previously been strongly linked for a move for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, but it is thought that that deal could hinge on him being loaned back to the French club for the season, meaning Arsenal would still have to address the centre back position for this season. Izzo has four years remaining on his contract at Torino though and Torino are reluctant to sell unless they receive an offer they deem to good to turn down.
