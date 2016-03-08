Izzo taking time to decide on potential AS Roma switch

05 July at 19:15
Armando Izzo’s immediate future is being discussed in a lot of quarters of Italian football.

The 27-year-old is willing to take his time as he is deciding whether to stay with his current club Torino or join league rivals AS Roma.

Izzo had a brilliant time with the club during the previous campaign and since then he is being linked with Roma, Spanish side Sevilla and English Premier League giants Arsenal.

However, it is believed that Torino are reluctant to let their star player leave who is being valued around €30 million.

Izzo is reportedly interested in moving to Rome if his immediate future does not sort out in Turin and it is something which is expressed by the player’s agent Paolo Palermo while talking to Teleradiostereo. "In my humble opinion, Roma would be the perfect team for Armando,” he said.

However, in the current scenario, the deal looks rather unlikely as the relationship between Roma and Torino is quite tense.

Therefore, in all likelihood, Torino is expected to make a last ditched effort to extend Izzo’s contract so they can keep their prized asset at the club.
 

