Jadon Sancho reveals future goals

Borussia Dortmund and England’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho has revealed future goals both in club and international football.The 19-year-old, who has attracted interest from Manchester United in the England Premier League, expressed those views while talking to the media after England’s 4-0 win against Bulgaria on Saturday.“My ultimate dream is to win the European championship, the World Cup and the Champions League,” said Sancho . “However, for now, my focus is to make my place permanent in England playing eleven.”