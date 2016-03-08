Jadon Sancho reveals future goals

08 September at 09:00
Borussia Dortmund and England’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho has revealed future goals both in club and international football.

The 19-year-old, who has attracted interest from Manchester United in the England Premier League, expressed those views while talking to the media after England’s 4-0 win against Bulgaria on Saturday.

“My ultimate dream is to win the European championship, the World Cup and the Champions League,” said Sancho. “However, for now, my focus is to make my place permanent in England playing eleven.”

