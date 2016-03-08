James future with Real affecting Perez, Zidane relationship

James Rodriguez future in the Spanish capital is becoming a cause of concern as it is affecting the relationship between Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane.



It was reported earlier that Zizou does not see Rodriguez in his future plans for the club and also has already informed him about his decision.



Things were going according to plan but with a serious injury to winger Marco Asensio and series of poor results, everything has changed.



Perez is now calling the shots and he is not in a mood to let go — more so after the departure of Dani Cabellos to Arsenal — the former FC Porto winger in order to make sure that the Los Blancos will have enough players for the rest of the season and is even insisting Zidane to change his mind.



In the middle of this, there is Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes, who is pushing for a deal with Napoli for the former AS Monaco star.



As things stand, situation is heating up in Madrid and Napoli are still waiting for an answer regarding their two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy offer for the 28-year-old.

