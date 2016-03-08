James Pallotta explains why AS Roma allowed Nainggolan to join Inter Milan
26 July at 18:00AS Roma president James Pallotta has explained why they decided to sell Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.
“Nainggolan? We had to make a decision, there were different aspects to consider, including his age. I don’t know all the issues, but Di Francesco decided the time had come [for him to be sold],”
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments