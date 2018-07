AS Roma president James Pallotta has explained why they decided to sell Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.“Nainggolan? We had to make a decision, there were different aspects to consider, including his age. I don’t know all the issues, but Di Francesco decided the time had come [for him to be sold],”CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWSCLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWSCLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS