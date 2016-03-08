James Rodriguez agrees Napoli move, ADL's plan to convince Real Madrid revealed

According to Corriere dello Sport, James Rodriguez has agreed to a move to Napoli. The Real Madrid midfielder has let Ancelotti know that he is excited to make himself available to him again after the two met in Spain several seasons ago.



The option to buy in the contracts with Bayern Munich was set at 42 million euros but the relationship between De Laurentiis and Florentino Perez is excellent, as well as those with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, whose client is expected to earn 6.5 million euros per season at the San Paolo. A solution could be found even on the transfer figure, given the mutual appreciation of the parties.