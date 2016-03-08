James Rodriguez doesn't want loan move to Napoli: here's why

31 July at 15:15
Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez reportedly does not want to sign for Napoli on a loan deal and has reservations about the same.

James returned from a two-year loan deal for Bayern Munich and has been heavily linked with a move to the partenopei and even to Atletico Madrid, but his future still hands in the balance.

Tuttosport claim that James doesn't want to move on another loan deal after two years spent on loan at Bayern and he has informed Florentino Perez about this already.

The only time he will accept a loan deal is if there is an obligation to buy and an outright purchase.

The priorities of Jorge Mendes are also right in the mix. He will get the money if he signs permanently or if he signs a new deal at Real Madrid. He wants one of those.

Another fear for James is that he is not confident whether the partenopei will have Carlo Ancelotti as their manager by the end of the season and his relationship with Don Carlo makes him want to go to Napoli if only he stays there.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.