James Rodriguez doesn't want loan move to Napoli: here's why
31 July at 15:15Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez reportedly does not want to sign for Napoli on a loan deal and has reservations about the same.
James returned from a two-year loan deal for Bayern Munich and has been heavily linked with a move to the partenopei and even to Atletico Madrid, but his future still hands in the balance.
Tuttosport claim that James doesn't want to move on another loan deal after two years spent on loan at Bayern and he has informed Florentino Perez about this already.
The only time he will accept a loan deal is if there is an obligation to buy and an outright purchase.
The priorities of Jorge Mendes are also right in the mix. He will get the money if he signs permanently or if he signs a new deal at Real Madrid. He wants one of those.
Another fear for James is that he is not confident whether the partenopei will have Carlo Ancelotti as their manager by the end of the season and his relationship with Don Carlo makes him want to go to Napoli if only he stays there.
