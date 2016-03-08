James Rodriguez happy to stay at Madrid amid Napoli interest

15 September at 09:15
James Rodriguez was heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid during the summer. The Colombian attacking-midfielder was reportedly unhappy with his situation with Los Blancos and Napoli were interested in signing him.

However, difficulty in the negotiations meant that no agreement was found and Rodriguez remained with Madrid. Now, as per El Confidencial, Rodriguez is happy to stay with the Spanish club now, ready to crack on and earn a regular place in the team once again.

