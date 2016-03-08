James Rodriguez is becoming a case: Juventus have a secret weapon to take him

James Rodriguez is a case. The Colombian attacking midfielder remained on the bench for all the 90 minutes of the match lost by Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund last weekend. The exclusion - the second consecutive, after the one in the Champions League against AEK Athens - has given the fuel to new discussions about the future of the player. In this situation, even the doubts about the buyback of the player by the German champions could increase: James could return to Real Madrid (to which he is bound by a contract until 2021) at the end of this season. But his name, thanks to the direction of Jorge Mendes, has entered in the last few weeks under the lens of Juventus.



James Rodriguez has played 8 matches in this season wearing Bayern Munich shirt in Bundesliga, scoring 3 goals. In Champions League, he has been on the bench 3 times, with no goal scored and one assist completed.

Emanuele Giulianelli