James Rodriguez, Napoli finding solution for image rights

Italian Serie A giants Napoli and Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez are trying to find a solution for player image rights.



The Colombia international is ready for a move to Naple as he is being told by the Los Blancos’ hierarchy that he will not have any further part to play in the Spanish capital.

Even though the deal is expected to go through in the very near future, the former Porto attacker’s agent Jorge Mendes is currently in discussion with the Azzurri over the distribution of player image rights, as per Sky Sports.



Rodriguez has huge following on the social media at it is believed that the player’s agent is looking at a potential millions of euros in the player sponsorship deal.



However, it is expected that the issue will be sorted out in the coming days and the former Bayern Munich midfielder will finally join his former coach Carlo Ancelotti at the San Paolo Stadium.



@aze3msiddiqui