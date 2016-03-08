James Rodriguez: 'Napoli is a club full of history, Maradona played there. I think I'll fit in

20 June at 16:30
James Rodriguez to Napoli seems all but done, and yesterday he sent out a message of love and respect towards the Neopolitan club, after his stunning assist for the match winning goal in the Copa America game against Qatar. Napoli and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a loan deal that will take the Columbian to Naples next season, reported to be a €10m loan fee, with a compulsory purchase clause set at €40m.
 
At the end of last nights game, in the mixed zone, James was asked about a move to Napoli and said "Napoli? It is a club full of history, Diego Armando Maradona played there. I think I would be comfortable in this context, but as I said, at the moment, I think of Colombia."
 

