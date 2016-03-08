James Rodriguez optimistic of playing big part for Real
10 September at 14:29Creative midfielder James Rodriguez is hoping to play a big part for the Spanish giants Real Madrid during the 2019-20 season.
The Colombia international returned to Real after completing his two-year loan deal with the German giants Beyern Munich and it was expected that he will be sold before the end of the recently concluded transfer window after attracting interest from Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid and Serie A giants Napoli.
However, a serious injury to winger Marco Asensio changed Rodriguez’s future prospect and he ended up staying with the Los Blancos for another season.
Now, the former AS Monaco winger is optimistic of a big season with the La Liga giants. “I really hope that this can be my season with Real Madrid,” said Rodriguez while talking to Spanish TV program El chiringuito as per AS.
“Obviously I’m excited about it. My relationship with Zidane is fine and I’m happy that I’m back in Madrid.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments