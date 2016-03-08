James Rodriguez reveals when he will make decision on future

29 June at 12:00
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez will likely not be on the books of the La Liga giants come the end of the transfer window. The Colombian midfielder has spent the last two months on loan with German club Bayern Munich and now, upon his return to Spain, is already being touted with an exit.

Napoli have been long since considered frontrunners for his signature but there has been a turn in the race, with Atletico Madrid joining the contenders for the Colombian. 

After Colombia's elimination from Copa America against Chile last night, Rodriguez commented on his future, saying "I don't know yet where I will play next season, I have another three weeks to think about it. It doesn't just depend on me, you have to see what Real Madrid will decide."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.