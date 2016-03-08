James Rodriguez reveals when he will make decision on future
29 June at 12:00Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez will likely not be on the books of the La Liga giants come the end of the transfer window. The Colombian midfielder has spent the last two months on loan with German club Bayern Munich and now, upon his return to Spain, is already being touted with an exit.
Napoli have been long since considered frontrunners for his signature but there has been a turn in the race, with Atletico Madrid joining the contenders for the Colombian.
After Colombia's elimination from Copa America against Chile last night, Rodriguez commented on his future, saying "I don't know yet where I will play next season, I have another three weeks to think about it. It doesn't just depend on me, you have to see what Real Madrid will decide."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments