James Rodriguez to Juventus: Ronaldo calls former Real Madrid team-mate

According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has called his former Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez, in order to make the Colombian join him in Turin at Juventus. Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid in the summer; moving for €110m and earning over €30m per year in Bianconero.James Rodriguez is currently in the midst of his second year of a two-year loan with German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. Rodriguez has signalled his intentions to not make his stay in Bavaria a permanent one, however, due to a falling out with head coach Niko Kovac, as well as a lack of game-time.Juventus have been considered suitors for James Rodriguez for some time now but hopefully, as an acting intermediary, Cristiano Ronaldo could help Juventus seal the deal in the summer.

