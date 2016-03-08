James Rodriguez to Juventus: Ronaldo calls former Real Madrid team-mate

04 February at 18:30
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has called his former Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez, in order to make the Colombian join him in Turin at Juventus. Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid in the summer; moving for €110m and earning over €30m per year in Bianconero. 

James Rodriguez is currently in the midst of his second year of a two-year loan with German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. Rodriguez has signalled his intentions to not make his stay in Bavaria a permanent one, however, due to a falling out with head coach Niko Kovac, as well as a lack of game-time.

Juventus have been considered suitors for James Rodriguez for some time now but hopefully, as an acting intermediary, Cristiano Ronaldo could help Juventus seal the deal in the summer. 

