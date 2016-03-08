James Rodriguez wants Atletico Madrid over Napoli
15 July at 18:15Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez reportedly wants a move to Atletico Madrid over a potential move to Napoli this summer.
The Colombian was not signed on a permanent basis by Bayern Munich this summer and is now set to leave Real Madrid, with Napoli close to sealing the signature for the playmaker.
ESPN claim that the former Monaco man wants a move to Atletico to happen and would prefer that over a move to the Stadio San Paolo.
They also claim that Atleti are working hard to snatch the playmaker from Napoli's grasps and would certainly capitalise on any chance that leaves the door open for them to sneak in.
A deal can happen for a fee of around 42 million euros, as the Los Blancos prepare to offload some players after having signed many of their top targets already this summer.
