Jamie Carragher is back at Sky Sports, the broadcaster has confirmed (via 101greatgoals).

The former Liverpool was suspended after he was caught on camera spitting at a teenage girl, whose father had been goading Carragher as they sidled along him in traffic.

This is good news for fans, who appreciate the Merseyside legend’s analysis.

He was believed to be a goner when the following footage emerged in the media…

A Sky spokesman said: ‘We’ve spoken to Jamie and reminded him of the standards we expect at Sky Sports. He has shown remorse, is hugely apologetic for the offence he caused and has taken the appropriate steps to make sure that the incident will not be repeated.’

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018