Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has announced that he has retired from international football as he looks to focus on club football for Leicester City.Vardy has appeared 26 times for the national team and was part of the side that reached the FIFA World Cup semi-final this past summer. He received his first ever call up for the Three Lions back in 2015 during Leicester's dream season in the Premier League.Vardy has informed Gareth Southgate that he would like to focus on club football and that many reasons for responsible for him taking this decision, with one of them being not enough action for the national side.Vardy told the Guardian: “To be honest with you, this has been on my mind for a while.“I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup – we got to the semi-finals and finished fourth, which is equal to the furthest we have ever been on foreign soil."So I just said to Gareth that I think it’s probably best from now on, especially with the way he wants to go, to bring youngsters in who he thinks have got the ability and start nurturing them into international football.”