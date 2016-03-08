Januzaj's agent to meet Real Sociedad to discuss possible move to Roma today
22 January at 09:40Roma are hoping to sign Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj this month, with the player’s agent set to meet the club today to agree on a deal, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi are looking for a new forward following the serious injury to Italian talisman Nicolo Zaniolo. Januzaj, who is contracted to the Spanish club until 2022, has been identified as a lower cost and experienced option, considering his time in the Premier League with Manchester United and Sunderland
The 24-year-old Belgian forward has made 13 appearances across all competitions for a total of 573 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided four assists, impressive considering the lack of consistent playing time he is earning under coach Imanol Alguacil. Last season Januzaj scored two goals and provided four assists in 24 games.
Apollo Heyes
