Januzaj's agent: 'Yes it's true, Roma want him'

The Spinazzola-Politano deal between Roma and Inter Milan collapsed completely as Roma, who at first seemed inclined to accept Inter's requests (the basis was that of an exchange of loans with an obligation to buy linked to appearances), decided not to agree after the umpteenth condition set by the Nerazzurri. Roma still like Politano but a move seems completely off at this moment in time. Fonseca's team have since been working on other fronts as a Suso-Under swap could potentially occur between Roma and Milan. Let's not forget that Roma are looking to replace Nicolo Zaniolo who picked up a severe ACL injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.OTHER THAN SUSO, JANUZAJ COULD BE A TARGET - According to the latest reports (via Calciomercato.com), Adnan Januzaj could be a target for Roma as his agent spoke to SiamoLaRoma24.it, here is what he had to say on the matter:'Roma? Yes they are one of the clubs interested in Januzaj. I don't want to say more but Roma are certainly a big club....'. More to come...