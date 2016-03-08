Japan v Poland: Live updates and confirmed lineups
28 June at 15:33
- Japan won 5-0 in February 1996 and 2-0 in March 2002.
- Japan have failed to score in the World Cup games against European opponents (W1 D2 L2), with their only goals coming in to 3-1 victory over Denmark in 2010.
- Poland's only World Cup meeting with an Asian side came in 2002 - losing 2-0 in the group stages against South Korea.
- World Cup tournaments (2010, 2014, 2018). Keisuke Honda's goal against Senegal.
- Poland became the first European nation eliminated from the 2018 World Cup when they lost to Colombia - this is the third consecutive World Cup tournament they've gone out at the group stage (also 2002 and 2006).
- Takashi Inui has scored three goals in his last three games for Japan; 26 matches for the national team.
- Poland are looking to avoid losing all three of their World Cup.
- World Cup games since 2002 - those three unbeaten games were all in the group stage as they qualified for Round 2.
- Poland have not kept a clean sheet at the World Cup since winning 1-0 against Portugal in 1986, conceding 23 goals across 10 games since then.
- Japan have scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup, double the amount they managed in 2014; in only one previous tournaments have they been scored more, netting five in 2002 when they were joint-hosts with South Korea.
