Javier Pastore: 'I was not happy to leave PSG'
20 September at 20:15Roma summer signing Javier Pastore has claimed that he was not happy to leave Paris Saint-Germain this past summer, despite his struggles at the club before his exit.
Pastore has become a vital part of Eusebio di Francesco's Roma this summer, having appeared thrice in the Serie A, scoring once.
The Argentine was recently talking to RMC Sport about why he left PSG and he claimed that he was not happy to depart from the Parisien side. The playmaker said: T"he first 4 years I was in Paris I was always on the pitch, but then I had a problem in the calf. I was constantly injured and I could not find a solution with the medical staff to play without pain ."
" My PSG career was over. The club intended to take other players and I did not want to stay on a team without playing. I was happy in Paris but I knew it was time to leave. I was not happy to leave, but I was still satisfied because we had won everything. I met some fantastic people, it was really good there . "
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
