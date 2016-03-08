Joao Cancelo completes Juventus medical: Video
27 June at 16:40Valencia defender Joao Cancelo has already completed his medical at Juventus and will now head to the Old Lady’s office where he will sign a contract with the Italian league champions.
Joao Cancelo was also a transfer target for Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. The Portuguese defender was on loan at Inter Milan last season and he will now play for the Turin club next season. Cancelo was greeted by the fans after he completed his medical.
