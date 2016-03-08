Joao Cancelo explains why he joined Juventus
12 July at 15:19New Juventus signing Joao Cancelo has went on to claim that he decided to join the Turin club mainly to win trophies.
The Portuguese professional player was on loan at Inter Milan from the Spanish
club Valencia during the last season. In the summer transfer window, the Old Lady completed the signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia.
"There are many strong players who have impressed me here. Juventus have dominated Serie A for many years and that's why I decided to come, I want to win more titles and carry on winning,” Joao Cancelo said during the press conference.
Juventus also signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Joao Cancelo is Cristiano Ronaldo’s compatriot and he says the arrival of the former Manchester United star will only improve Juve’s chances of winning the UEFA Champions League.
"The UEFA Champions League is an objective, Cristiano Ronaldo has improved the level of our team but we mustn't forget that there will be other strong teams competing for it,” he said.
