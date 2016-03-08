Joao Cancelo: Juventus defender set to stay amid Man Utd interest

23 May at 09:45
Joao Cancelo has been a real talking point at Juventus over the past few weeks. The Portuguese right-back was signed from La Liga side Valencia last summer but, after a strong first half of the season, his form since January has been woeful and the defender is, in part, one of the reasons behind Massimiliano Allegri's Juve farewell.

Allegri is said to have wanted to sell Cancelo, with the Portuguese full-back entering the market, much to the pleasure of the likes of Manchester United; who expressed an interest in signing Cancelo from Juventus.

However, according to Sky Sport, now that Allegri is leaving, Cancelo will likely stay at the club; ready to be deployed by whichever manager steps into Allegri's shoes in Turin.

