Joao Felix: Benfica president insists Juve and Man Utd 'must pay release clause'
26 May at 10:00Benfica President Domingos Soares has released an interview with Eco 24 to discuss the future of Joao Felix who has been linked with both Juventus and Manchester United. "There is no offer for him yet but we know about the interest of many clubs.
"There have been contacts and there are some top clubs that want to sign him because he has a bright future ahead of him".
"As of today, however, we've received no offers for him and Joao Felix will go nowhere unless his release clause is paid".
Joao Felix has a € 120 million release clause included in his contract but Jorge Mendes is pushing to let him leave the club in the summer. The agent has rejected a contract extension offer that would see the player's release clause increased to € 200 million.
Juventus and Manchester United continue to monitor the player but Benfica seem to have clear ideas about the future of their star striker who can leave but only for € 120 million.
The player, however, has recently revealed that he'd like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo one day.
