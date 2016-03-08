Joao Felix drops Juve transfer hint amid Man Utd and Barça speculation
25 May at 19:45Benfica starlet Joao Felix, who has made a name for himself with his strong performances for the Portuguese side, has dropped yet another hint about his future, indicating that he would like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo more, after the duo worked together at the withdrawal of the Portuguese national team.
Speaking to Benfica's official website about the experience, Felix said that "Cristiano looked like a character in a video game, it was very strange - I had never seen him up close. when I got home I told my friends that it was like being in career mode on FIFA on the Playstation. Being with him in the same training camp is a dream come true, I don't even remember what he has said to me, but it was a good feeling."
This will alert Juventus, who have expressed an interest in signing Joao Felix as part of their plans to build for the future.
