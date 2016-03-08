Joao Felix provides huge transfer update amid Juve and Man United links



Juventus target Joao Felix dropped a hint that his future may lie away from Benfica after the Nations League semi-final victory against Switzerland.



"Now I am focused on the national team, after the Nations League, I will solve my life. I left the social networks these days to hear nothing".



The Benfica star, who has scored 15 and assisted 9 goals in 26 Liga NOS games this season, is expected to cost around €120 million.



Not only Juventus but also Manchester City and Manchester United are all rumoured to be interested in the player.



Felix usually operates as a second striker or out on the right wing, similar positions to those that Paulo Dybala tends to operate, which could suggest that if he was to sign for Juventus the former Palermo man’s time in Turin could be up.



Dybala struggled for playing time last season under Max Allegri however the Italian’s departure seemed to open the door to the Argentine’s return.





