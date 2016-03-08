Joao Felix reveals why he snubbed Juve and Man City to join Atletico
07 July at 16:30Joao Felix completed his move to Atletico Madrid earlier this week after being linked to various top clubs across the continent, including the likes of Manchester City and Juventus. The Portuguese starlet spoke to the press and revealed why he chose to join the club from the Spanish capital.
"I had this opportunity and I took it. I am here to give my best. I have followed the La Liga a lot, I have seen Atletico win the title and the Europa League. Simeone? He is a coach who transmits so much grinta to the team, so much motivation," he said.
"Many Portuguese players have played here, I hope to do well like so many of them. My age? It matters but only for some things. I think I have the maturity necessary to face this situation. I'm not thinking about the fact that I'm 19 years old even if everyone is talking about it, I don't think it will be a problem" Felix added.
Go to comments