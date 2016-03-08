Joao Felix shows glimpses of CR7: Juve and Man Utd fear his release clause will skyrocket

Juventus and Manchester United target Joao Felix stole the show last night as Benfica overcame Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final first leg, by scoring a stunning hat-trick and in doing so he showed the world just why he is so highly regarded. The stralet currently has a €120m but Benfica are keen to tie him down to a new contract increasing this to €200m.

The Portuguese prodigy, has had quite a year, having broken into the Benfica first team earlier in the season, he has since gone on to be called up to the Portuguese national team, where he trained with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus have long been linked to a move for the wonderkid, and it is thought that his admiration for Ronaldo could be a key factor in convincing him to choose Juventus over the host of other top European clubs who are all vying for his signature.

The 19 year old has previously spoken about his admiration for Ronaldo, “He's a phenomenal worker, an exemplary footballer for us all. Everyone knows his story, which was not easy. He has been the best in the world for many years and will remain so for a long time. Real Madrid are noticing his absence."

Last night Felix proved to the world that the comparisons between him and his idol bear weight, by becoming the youngest player to ever score a hat-trick in the Europa League at just 19 years and 152 days, and both clubs now face the prospect of increased competition for his signature and the chance that his price will increase even further after last night's performance.