Benfica youngster Joao Felix is making headlines at the moment; reportedly a target of the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, amongst other clubs. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder/second-striker has six goals and three assists to his name, in his first 12 games for the club in his debut season.At the end of January, Joao Felix scored a goal and assisted a goal in Benfica's 5-1 win over Boavista; before scoring another and assisting another at the weekend in an impressive 4-2 away victory against Sporting Lisbon. With 4 goal contributions in his last 2 games, the 19-year-old is starting to turn heads of Europe's elite clubs; who could see the starlet as the next Cristiano Ronaldo.Last week, Joao Felix said in an interview that he would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and, it seems, the feeling is mutual. The Juventus forward was spotted at the match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, as well as supposedly being a big admirer of the Portuguese youngster. With Ronaldo's career drawing closer to it's twilight, he is constantly looking at the future of his nation's football; with Joao Felix promising that said future will be very bright indeed.The attacker is versatile; able to play at virtually any attacking role. For Benfica this season, according to TransferMarkt.com, Joao Felix has played at second-striker, left-wing, right-wing and as a central attacking midfielder. To have the confidence at such a young age to cover a variety of attacking roles is promising for the Benfica starlet, showing that maybe he can deliver on this hype.If Ronaldo is an admirer; Juventus could make a move for the youngster. Juve have shown the intentions to make signings that will please Cristiano Ronaldo; the club linked strongly with Ronaldo's friends and former-teammates in Marcelo, James Rodriguez and Isco.If CR7 is truly a big fan of Joao Felix, Juventus could move. Juve's attack is not getting any younger. Mario Mandzukic is 32, 33 in May, and Cristiano Ronaldo turned 34 yesterday. Gonzalo Higuain is currently on loan with Chelsea but is 31 himself and, if Chelsea choose not to purchase him permanently, Juventus are left with another ageing forward.In the summer, Juventus could well swoop for a younger option; with Paulo Dybala strongly linked with a move away from the club in addition. If they choose to pursue Joao Felix, however, they will face competition from some of Europe's other superpowers; and it will be an exciting race for the starlet's signature.

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)