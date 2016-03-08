Joao Mario admits Inter fans are better than West Ham's

Inter midfielder Joao Mario is happy to have been given a second chance at Inter. Speaking with Calcio 2000, the Portuguese star said: "I am sorry for what I said about Inter in the past. I am sorry and this team deserves to be respected. I am happy to have been given a second chance. The fans have been amazing with me, I was both an idol and flop for them. It would be good to find a way in between. I stayed in England but I didn't like it there. Fans are too calm, I prefer the heat of fans here in Italy".

