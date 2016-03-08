Joao Mario: 'Bad experience in Italy. CR7 in Russia? Everything is possible'
27 December at 11:00After the bad experience with Inter, this summer Joao Mario moved on loan to Lokomotiv Moscow, a team in which he found minutes of play and perseverance.
As reported by calciomercato, the Portuguese midfielder returned to talk about Serie A and on the market rumours that brought his teammate Aleksey Miranchuk closer to Juventus:
“ Miranchuk is a technical player. In Italy these players at some point encounter some difficulties. In Serie A if you don't add tactics and physical training you don't play. You must be prepared especially for pressure. An unsuccessful game and everyone scolds you. Overall, I think Miranchuk can play at Juve".
“Both the Russian and Portuguese championships are far from the level of Italy, Spain or England. When I switched from Sporting to Inter, I immediately understood that everything was different. For three years I tried to have my say, but I didn't succeed. I realized that my mentality, my vision of football did not allow me to express myself in Italy. It was a bad experience, but I benefited from it".
On the potential idea of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Russia:
"Why not? If you look at his career, he is one looking for new challenges. With Manchester he won everything, then he did the same with Real Madrid. Now there is Juventus, who knows what will happen in the future. If there is a team in Russia that will set the goal of winning the Champions League, then Ronaldo could move here".
Anthony Privetera
