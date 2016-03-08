Joao Mario doesn't want Inter return
04 June at 09:25Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has revealed that he will not go back to play for the nerazzurri again.
The Portuguese midfielder was sent out on loan to West Ham this January and he did well in London. But with the season now having ended, the former Sporting Lisbon will have to go back to Inter, but he has revealed in an interview with BBC that he does not want to go back and play for the San Siro based side again.
He said: "I'm happy for Inter's return to the Champions League, is a deserved goal. Return to Milan? I do not want to try again, I'm lacking motivation. It's an overwhelming experience, no doubts.There is too much pressure for the 40 million plus 5 bonuses spent to buy me from Sporting Lisbon "
He also said: "It's not anger, I take note of the situation after the year and a half spent in Milan, the idea is clear: I'm not going back in. I'm just sincere.There would be no fire inside to rekindle me in the Nerazzurri."
"When I arrived I was charged for a project that seemed to be taking off, too bad that things went differently. From all points of view: changes of ownership and an unstable bench situation: Mancini, de Boer, then Pioli. Too much confusion and for new purchases, such as myself and Gabigol, was hard. The chaos of that moment was evident. This is another reason why I was not able to express myself at my best."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
