Joao Mario puts Inter exit on hold

Joao Mario doesn't want to leave Inter even if the Nerazzurri have made it clear that the Portuguese midfielder has no future at the club. Joao Mario arrived at the San Siro for € 40 million two years ago but has been failing to live up to expectations in Black-and-Blue.



The former Sporting CP star went out on loan at West Ham last January but the Premier League side failed to make his move permanent.



Joao Mario was wanted by Betis but the La Liga side opted to sign Rafinha instead, dealing a double transfer blow to the Serie A giants.



Besiktas have now made contact to sign the 25-year-old who, in case of Inter stay, would be likely to be expelled from the Nerazzurri Champions League squad list.



@AleCosattini, adapted by @lorebetto