Joao Mario: 'We have to go in the AC Milan game with the right attitude'
11 March at 17:35Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario believes that heading into the Milan derby against AC Milan, the nerazzurri will need to have the right attitude.
Inter are currently fourth in the table in the Serie A, a place behind AC Milan, who overtook the blue side of Milan after they had endured a 2-1 loss to Cagliari last Friday.
Joao Mario though, believes that they will have to play against the rossoneri with the right attitude to go above them in the table.
He told Inter TV: "In Italy there are never simple matches: Spal is a tough, aggressive team that can play football. They did so much, and we knew it: there was little space, then after the goal the game became easier.
"We needed a lot of running and determination to win the game: we managed, three important points in view of the derby.
"but first of all we think about Eintracht, then the motivation lies in the fact that if we win against AC Milan, we try to get them into the race with the right attitude: we will try to re-propose this attitude even in the next challenges."
