In the summer of 2016, Torino president Urbano Cairo made the decision to bring out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to the club on a season-long loan with an option to buy. Although Hart stayed in Turin for just one season, the club and the city still remain prominently in his heart.On his Instagram profile, Hart posted a selfie from the Piazza San Carlo in the city; with the caption finished with the hashtag '#forzatoro'.