John Fisher wants to buy majority stake in AC Milan: the latest
12 June at 11:30The American businessman John Fisher wants to buy a majority stake in AC Milan, Il Sole 24 Ore reports. The reliable Italian economic papers claims Fisher is monitoring the situation of Yonghong Li and is interested in acquiring the majority of the club.
Fisher already owns the baseball team Oakland Athletics as well as the football clubs San José Earthquakes and Celtic FC. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Fisher has already made contact with Elliott, the investment fund that basically owns the San Siro hierarchy.
In the meantime, AC Milan are waiting to learn the punishment that Uefa will impose on them for breach of Financial Fair Play. The rossoneri could be banned from European competitions whislt Yonghong Li is expected to make a cash injection in the club.
The Chinese entrepreneur is due to pay € 32 million by the next three days. If Yonghong Li fails to match the deadline, Elliott will automatically take over as the investment found would exercise in advance the pledge granted in exchange for the € 303 million loan.
