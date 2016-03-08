Jorge Mendes: 'Cristiano may play with Joao Felix'
01 January at 22:40Cristiano Ronaldo winks and flirts with the extension at current club Juventus.
And the Portuguese ambassador Jorge Mendes, directly from Dubai does not close the possibility of seeing his two national clients play together: CR7 and Joao Felix.
Mendes was found talking about it (via calciomercato):
“Can you see Joao Felix playing in the future with Ronaldo? Cristiano will play another 4-5 years. Everything is possible".
Now Joao Felix is armoured at Atletico Madrid, but who knows that in the future Juve cannot make an attempt to bring him to Juventus.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments