Jordi Cruyff: 'CR7 immortal like my father. Juventus know how to create'
09 April at 11:15Jordi Cruyff, the son of the unforgettable Johan, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport in view of the first leg of the quarterfinals between Ajax and Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow in the stadium named after his father.
"The stadium bears his name and the philosophy of play and life is now in the DNA of the club. This Ajax plays the football that my father would have loved. Young, happy, daring, attacking. In Amsterdam, it never changed. This generation has more talent than others and always controls the ball. It is a pleasure for the eyes to see them play," he said.
"Juventus? Italian football has changed. Now Italians score and play a lot more. The mirror is Buffon: over the years he has had to use his feet much more. Certainly, at Juve, there is always a good defensive organization but they also know how to create.
"I do not know anyone who is happy if he lost, even if he put on a show. Surely you can't always play well, that's why you need an organization that can make you win even when things go wrong. But if you play good football, you have more options. Who wants to play at the top, must control the ball.
"Ronaldo? In football, there are so many mortals and very few immortals: I can say that, like my father, Cristiano will always be remembered. Along with Messi, without having to say who is the best. Many have had a great year but only they had 15 great ones.
"A possible semifinal against Guardiola? Guardiola is the greatest ambassador of Cruyff in the world. He is able to modernize an idea and promote it in various countries," Cruyff concluded.
