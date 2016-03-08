Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes could reportedly help Juventus sign Lazio's Sergey Milinkovic-Savic this summer.The Spain-born ​Milinkovic-Savic played in all three of Serbia's games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, but couldn't take the nation through to the knockout rounds of the competition. The midfielder has become one of the most wanted players in the world right now, with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus interested in him.Tuttosport report that while Lazio have placed a valution of over 100 million on Milinkovic-Savic's head, Jorge Mendes can help the Old Lady secure the services of the player.Mendes recently transferred one of his clients- Joao Cancelo, to Juventus and is said to be very close to the entourage of Milinkovic-Savic too. He can look to help Juventus thrash out a deal for the midfield talisman.Juventus clearly can't pay the sum that Claudio Lotito is demanding for Milinkovic-Savic, but Mendes can initiate healthy discussion between the clubs to send the player to Turin this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)