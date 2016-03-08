"Football is played within four lines and Cristiano Ronaldo has won. He scored 15 goals, helping Real Madrid to once again win the Champions League. It [the decision] is ridiculous, Ronaldo is the best in his position," Mendes concluded.

As a result of UEFA's decision not to award Ronaldo the prize, the Juventus man refused to attend the draw this evening.

Man of the moment, Luka Modrić!



Champions League

Midfielder of the Season

Player of the Year #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/rLt9AoR37r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018