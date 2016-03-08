Jorge Mendes furious with UEFA after awarding Modric 'player of the year'
30 August at 20:31In an interview with Portuguese outlet Record, Jorge Mendes expressed his anger over UEFA's decision to award Luka Modric the 'player of the year', rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Football is played within four lines and Cristiano Ronaldo has won. He scored 15 goals, helping Real Madrid to once again win the Champions League. It [the decision] is ridiculous, Ronaldo is the best in his position," Mendes concluded.
As a result of UEFA's decision not to award Ronaldo the prize, the Juventus man refused to attend the draw this evening.
Man of the moment, Luka Modrić!— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018
