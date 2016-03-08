Jorge Mendes’ promise to AC Milan and Andre Silva: the details

29 July at 14:30
In recent hours, there have been new contacts between AC Milan and Jorge Mendes, as the super-agent is working with the Rossoneri on several fronts: Cutrone's departure, Leao's arrival and the case relating to Andre Silva.
 
The latter's move to Monaco broke down a few days ago, forcing Milan to put some of their transfer market plans on hold. However, Mendes has promised the Rossoneri that he will find a new club for the Portuguese striker.
 
Prior to Cutrone's move to Wolves, Andre Silva was a concrete option for the English side. Now, however, a deal seems tough, but Mendes is probing the market for a new destination. Should he succeed, then Milan would be able to move for a second striker signing.
 
One of the targets on the San Siro side's radar is Angel Correa, for whom they are currently negotiating with Atletico Madrid, though the Spanish side remain firm on their demands.

