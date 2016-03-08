Jorge Mendes’ promise to AC Milan and Andre Silva: the details
29 July at 14:30
In recent hours, there have been new contacts between AC Milan and Jorge Mendes, as the super-agent is working with the Rossoneri on several fronts: Cutrone's departure, Leao's arrival and the case relating to Andre Silva.
The latter's move to Monaco broke down a few days ago, forcing Milan to put some of their transfer market plans on hold. However, Mendes has promised the Rossoneri that he will find a new club for the Portuguese striker.
Prior to Cutrone's move to Wolves, Andre Silva was a concrete option for the English side. Now, however, a deal seems tough, but Mendes is probing the market for a new destination. Should he succeed, then Milan would be able to move for a second striker signing.
Go to comments