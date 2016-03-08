Jorge Mendes: 'Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon D'or'

30 July at 16:15
Football super-agent Jorge Mendes believes that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon D'or this year.

Ronaldo won the Serie A with Juventus this past season and helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League. Lionel Messi won the La Liga and reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League and finished second in the Premier League.

In an interview that Mendes gave to Leyenda Branda, he talked about Ronaldo and said:  "I've always said it's the best ever and what he did this year confirms it. He won with Juventus and Portugal: he deserves the Golden Ball."

