Jorge Mendes wants Andre Silva to leave AC Milan

André Silva and Kalinic are on the market at AC Milan as the end of the season nears. Specifically, the Portuguese striker (who cost Milan 35 million plus bonus) has ended up in the sights of Monaco and Wolverhampton. As Tuttosport points out, his agent, Jorge Mendes, does not want another season to spend on the bench



Silva has certainly found his first year in Italy a tough one. He came into Milan over the summer with high hopes of being an integral part of their first-choice squad. However, he has featured 23 times, mostly as a substitute (3 starts), and has managed to produce only 2 goals in league play.



Coach Gennaro Gattuso recently spoke about what he sees in the young striker.



"He has talent and technique but, at the same time, he has to improve a lot. When I give him opportunities, he has to make the most of them. The talent is undeniable, but he needs to do more.”

