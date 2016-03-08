Jorge Mendes working on deals to refresh Milan’s attack

29 July at 12:00
Super-agent Jorge Mendes has working on refreshing the attacking force of the Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan.

The Milan-based club are trying to refresh things up in front of the goal and have already agreed on selling Patic Cutrone to English Premier League outfit Wolves for a reported fee of €18 million with an additional €6 million add ons.

However, the Rosseneri are still waiting for a sale of another striker Andre Silva so that they can have funds in order to reinvest.

Both Cutrone and Silva are clients of Mendes who has promised Milan that he will make sure that the deal for both strikers will be completed in the coming days.

However, with Silva, things are not as straight forward. The former FC Porto striker was linked with a move to Wolves but the deal did not go through whereas interest from AS Monaco have also cooled down in the recent past.

It is believed that Milan are interested in signing Lillie’s highly-rated striker Rafael Leao and would need sufficient business in order to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.
 

